State pension funding hits record shortfall, report finds

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) — A study finds that state-run pension plans for public workers across the country were in worse shape than ever in 2016.

The Pew Charitable Trusts report released Thursday says the unfunded liability hit a record $1.4 trillion.

A big part of the problem was that investment returns were way less than expected that year. But Pew says that underfunding from state governments was also a major issue.

Some states are still reeling from decisions in the 1990s and early 2000s to raise retiree benefits without a plan to pay for them.

As states put more toward pensions, it makes it harder for them to fund other government priorities, such as education, public safety and parks.

Pew says the situation leaves the states vulnerable if the economy hits another downturn.