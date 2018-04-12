|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Toronto
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|New York
|6
|6
|.500
|3½
|Baltimore
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Tampa Bay
|3
|9
|.250
|6½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Cleveland
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Chicago
|4
|7
|.364
|2½
|Detroit
|4
|7
|.364
|2½
|Kansas City
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Houston
|9
|4
|.692
|1
|Seattle
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Oakland
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Texas
|4
|10
|.286
|6½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Minnesota 9, Houston 8
Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1
Seattle 4, Kansas City 2
Cleveland 5, Detroit 1
Baltimore 5, Toronto 3
N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 7
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2
Oakland 16, L.A. Dodgers 6
|Thursday's Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Baltimore (Tillman 0-2) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Detroit (Fiers 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Faria 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 1-1) at Houston (Cole 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Gossett 0-1) at Seattle (Miranda 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.