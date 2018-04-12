GOP readies response to Comey memoir

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican National Committee plans an aggressive response to an upcoming memoir by fired FBI director James Comey. The focus will be on past Democratic criticism of Comey.

The RNC plans to use a website, digital ads and television surrogates to discredit Comey. Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says in a statement that Comey is "a liar and a leaker, and his misconduct led both Republicans and Democrats to call for his firing."

Trump fired Comey last year while he was leading the investigation into possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 election.

Republicans will highlight Democratic criticism of Comey over his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's email.