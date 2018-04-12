WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE ROUNDUP

MOSCOW — Leading after the first leg, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Leipzig look to secure their places in the Europa League semifinals. By James Ellingworth. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2230 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

CAR--F1-CHINESE GP

SHANGHAI — Get set for Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to tangle again in the Chinese Grand Prix. Hamilton called Verstappen an expletive after the Bahrain GP and suggested the 20-year-old Red Bull driver lacked maturity and respect for others. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 600 words, photos.

COM--COMMONWEALTH GAMES ROUNDUP

GOLD COAST, Australia — The newly-retired Usain Bolt left no doubt about his future, which doesn't include a return to elite sprinting. Asked at a news conference at the Commonwealth Games if it's possible the world might see him at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, — "am I right, or am I wrong?," a journalist asked — Bolt replied: "Very wrong." By Dennis Passa. SENT: 950 words, photos.

BIA--IBU-DOPING INVESTIGATION

The longtime president of International Biathlon Union stepped down Thursday as Austrian prosecutors investigate the organization for possible doping offenses, fraud and corruption. Police raided the IBU's headquarters in Salzburg on Tuesday on a tipoff that Russian doping cases had been covered up in return for bribes. By Graham Dunbar and James Ellingworth. SENT: 550 words, photos.

BKN--PLAYOFFS SET

MIAMI — The NBA playoffs that start this weekend already have an extremely tough act to follow. The regular season ended with a flourish. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 740 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--JOHN LEICESTER-RONALDO'S MOMENT

UNDATED — While all about him lost their heads, Cristiano Ronaldo kept his. The Real Madrid great's coolness under pressure against Juventus in the Champions League, in sharp contrast to veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon's meltdown, again showcased his untiring enthusiasm for soccer. By Sports Columnist John Leicester. UPCOMING: 750 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-KANE

LONDON — The ridicule facing Harry Kane has been cutting and biting. Opposition players unleashed emojis lampooning the Tottenham striker. Rival fans targeted him on social media with doctored images. Kane's misdemeanor? Wanting credit for a goal. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-JUVENTUS

ROME — Juventus is still fuming over the penalty that resulted in its elimination from the Champions League, with club president Andrea Agnelli calling for the removal of UEFA chief refereeing officer Pierluigi Collina. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 675 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-REAL MADRID?S RESILIENCE

MADRID — Real Madrid made it to Champions League semifinals for yet another season, but this time it was more about survival than brilliance for the two-time defending champions. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 560 words, photos.

SOC--FRANCE SPOTLIGHT-DEPAY'S RESURGENCE

PARIS — A positional switch has led to a change in fortune for Memphis Depay. After being moved from a wide left position into a central striker's role in a 4-4-2 formation at Lyon, the notoriously erratic Depay has hit top form in the past three games. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 660 words, photos.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-LEVERKUSEN

BERLIN — Bayer Leverkusen is on course for a return to the Champions League. Leverkusen coach Heiko Herrlich, who had no top-flight experience when he was appointed before the season, has created a competitive team capable of free-flowing attacking soccer thanks to the continued development of up-and-coming players like 21-year-old Julian Brandt, 20-year-old Leon Bailey, 19-year-old Panagiotis Retsos and 18-year-old Kai Havertz. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 530 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Timberwolves beat Nuggets in OT to reach playoffs. SENT: 1,260 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL PLAYOFF CAPSULES — Crosby has hat trick, Penguins rout Flyers 7-0. SENT: 430 words, photos.

