Wreckage of Black Hawk helicopter missing off coast of eastern Taiwan found 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Wreckage of a missing Black Hawk helicopter along with two bodies on board were found around 2 p.m. on Thursday, more than 60 days after the helicopter carrying six people went missing off the coast of eastern Taiwan.

The UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, operated by the National Airborne Service Corps, went missing on a return flight to Taitung in southeastern Taiwan on February 5, after picking up a patient on the outlying island of Lanyu. The helicopter was carrying two pilots, one mechanic and one nurse in addition to the patient and a family member.

The recovered wreckage reportedly belongs to the middle section of the helicopter.

Lien Ssu-fan (連思藩) of the Taitung District Prosecutors Office said that the discovered remains had been skeletonize. Judging from the clothes they wore and their position on the back seat, they were believed to be female, supposedly the nurse and the patient’s family member, Lien said. However, their identity will be determined by DNA tests, the prosecutor said.

The other four, who are still missing, are presumed dead.