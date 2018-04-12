China to host French league's Champions Trophy

PARIS (AP) — The French soccer league's Champions Trophy will be held in the Chinese city of Shenzhen for the next two seasons.

The traditional curtain-raiser to the season is being hosted in China as part of a six-year contract between the French league and Kaisa Culture Sports and Tourism Group.

Shenzhen is located in the Guangdong Province, opposite Hong Kong, and has a population of about 12 million.

Paris Saint-Germain has won the past five Champions Trophies. The next will be on Aug. 4 at Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre, which has a capacity of 60,000.

French league president Nathalie Boy de la Tour says "international development, especially in China, constitutes one of the priorities of our strategic plan."

The league opened an office in China last year.