Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, April 12, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;An a.m. thunderstorm;89;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;WSW;10;76%;75%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;99;78;Mostly cloudy, warm;97;77;N;7;35%;1%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;73;55;Sunny and pleasant;78;57;WNW;13;59%;4%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;63;53;Rain and drizzle;55;48;NNE;6;74%;93%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;62;48;Partly sunny;60;47;WSW;9;79%;32%;2

Anchorage, United States;Inc. clouds;50;35;Mostly cloudy;49;34;S;4;59%;14%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, warm;89;61;Cloudy, not as warm;79;61;WSW;8;27%;28%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;59;43;Breezy with some sun;55;24;NNE;16;49%;6%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;94;74;Partly sunny, warm;92;69;S;3;57%;20%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;74;53;Hazy sun;77;56;SSW;5;57%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty p.m. showers;63;57;Mostly cloudy;66;61;W;18;59%;75%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Cooler;74;58;Showers around;77;59;ESE;6;68%;82%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty showers;95;77;A t-storm in spots;92;75;E;6;70%;63%;11

Bangalore, India;Variable cloudiness;91;69;Clouds and sun;93;70;ESE;5;49%;25%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine and warm;95;80;Mostly sunny, warm;97;82;S;8;59%;6%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;62;51;Showers and t-storms;59;52;NE;11;81%;85%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;72;45;Rain and drizzle;52;43;SW;6;86%;82%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very warm;80;58;A t-storm in spots;77;54;NE;4;62%;49%;5

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-storm;74;61;Thunderstorms;69;51;SW;12;73%;86%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;60;48;Periods of rain;65;51;S;4;79%;87%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;75;60;A t-storm in spots;76;61;ESE;10;71%;63%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, warm;74;55;Partly sunny;70;47;S;16;59%;25%;5

Brussels, Belgium;A t-storm in spots;58;48;Partly sunny;63;49;SW;9;68%;70%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;78;50;Hazy and warm;77;51;ESE;9;59%;9%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine, pleasant;78;57;Thunderstorms;71;49;SSW;7;62%;65%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler with clearing;66;53;Mostly sunny;67;57;ENE;8;50%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;64;SW;3;47%;90%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;75;50;Partly sunny, cooler;62;52;ENE;15;49%;55%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;90;70;Some sun, summerlike;97;70;NE;8;13%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;80;59;A passing shower;69;58;SSE;8;66%;55%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun;82;66;A t-storm in spots;80;66;ENE;4;66%;65%;13

Chennai, India;Variable clouds;95;83;Clouds and sun;96;84;SE;8;69%;27%;10

Chicago, United States;Nice with some sun;68;47;A shower or t-storm;65;47;S;11;79%;81%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;89;77;A t-storm or two;88;76;SE;5;78%;71%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;51;45;Partly sunny;53;46;E;20;73%;44%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;76;65;Clouds and sun, nice;75;64;N;15;79%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Periods of sun;81;70;Severe thunderstorms;82;48;W;16;58%;70%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Couple of t-storms;86;75;A heavy thunderstorm;82;75;S;9;93%;84%;3

Delhi, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;70;Hazy sunshine;96;71;NW;7;32%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;76;36;Very windy;47;30;N;24;34%;53%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;92;79;A t-storm around;99;77;SSW;7;58%;50%;11

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;74;SE;5;69%;67%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;50;44;Cloudy with a shower;52;43;SSE;6;86%;80%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and delightful;71;48;Mostly sunny;79;54;N;10;22%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds, t-storms;63;51;Showers and t-storms;59;53;NNE;13;76%;86%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;86;73;Mostly sunny and hot;93;75;SE;8;69%;7%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cooler;71;57;An afternoon shower;75;55;SE;7;61%;63%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;86;70;An afternoon shower;87;71;ESE;8;58%;69%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;49;29;Plenty of sunshine;45;30;E;8;60%;0%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, warm;97;80;Partly sunny, warm;97;81;SE;9;59%;30%;13

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;85;73;Brilliant sunshine;85;74;SE;8;72%;26%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;83;73;A shower or two;83;73;NE;13;70%;82%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;95;74;Hazy sun;98;73;SE;5;40%;7%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and nice;84;59;Mostly cloudy;88;63;N;9;37%;0%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;72;53;Sunny and mild;70;52;NE;8;64%;0%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;91;76;A t-storm in spots;92;77;ENE;7;73%;76%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;92;72;Plenty of sunshine;92;73;N;9;29%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;52;Low clouds;69;51;WSW;6;67%;21%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;74;42;Increasing clouds;75;49;N;6;18%;14%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;104;78;Partly sunny;95;78;W;8;53%;2%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;75;56;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;54;WSW;7;56%;42%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;104;74;Plenty of sunshine;104;75;NNE;11;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler but pleasant;63;47;Sunny and mild;68;46;E;8;58%;14%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;87;75;An afternoon shower;86;77;E;10;59%;70%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;89;72;A thunderstorm;84;72;SE;5;77%;72%;6

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;77;S;9;54%;43%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;95;76;A heavy thunderstorm;94;76;E;4;72%;82%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;66;38;Cooler;56;36;NE;9;60%;64%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;92;78;A t-storm around;89;78;SW;8;70%;55%;13

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;73;66;More clouds than sun;73;66;SSE;6;77%;39%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Clearing and showers;57;50;Spotty showers;60;50;NNW;10;74%;66%;3

London, United Kingdom;A shower;57;46;Cloudy;56;45;SW;6;76%;37%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Windy, not as warm;70;52;Warmer with sunshine;77;56;NNE;6;30%;4%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;86;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;75;NW;5;80%;79%;5

Madrid, Spain;An afternoon shower;54;43;Showers and t-storms;55;44;WSW;4;72%;70%;4

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;83;A t-storm around;90;80;NNW;6;67%;77%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;73;ESE;7;78%;80%;8

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;91;80;Mostly sunny, nice;94;80;E;10;54%;36%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warm;82;54;Mostly sunny;78;54;NW;12;49%;61%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;74;52;Partly sunny;77;51;SSW;6;33%;9%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;82;73;Some sun, pleasant;83;75;ESE;13;63%;65%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;55;38;Sunny, not as cool;58;37;E;9;57%;6%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny intervals;89;79;A t-storm in spots;87;79;S;7;71%;78%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;69;58;Low clouds;66;56;ENE;9;46%;1%;1

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;47;36;Rain and drizzle;47;30;N;1;65%;89%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;51;32;Turning cloudy;52;31;NE;9;42%;2%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;90;80;Hazy sunshine;91;80;N;8;63%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;76;60;A t-storm in spots;75;62;NE;7;78%;84%;9

New York, United States;Clearing, a shower;60;55;Warmer with some sun;76;60;SSW;10;46%;28%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clearing;77;57;Sunny and very warm;82;59;W;10;41%;2%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and milder;49;39;Rain/snow showers;56;30;SSW;16;71%;70%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Some sun;70;49;Partly sunny;63;44;NNE;9;34%;0%;8

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;47;28;Periods of sun;48;33;N;6;54%;26%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;42;31;Rain and drizzle;45;27;NNE;6;74%;91%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Decreasing clouds;86;79;Showers, some heavy;85;77;ESE;8;80%;94%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;NNW;8;70%;66%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;86;73;Showers around;86;74;E;8;74%;70%;13

Paris, France;Variable clouds;59;47;Clouds and sun;64;48;SW;6;69%;44%;5

Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;72;57;Mostly sunny, nice;72;54;SSE;9;52%;1%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, warm;98;80;Mostly sunny, warm;98;80;S;6;54%;16%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;86;75;Mostly cloudy;89;75;NE;9;76%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;71;An afternoon shower;91;71;E;5;46%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Warm with some sun;74;55;Showers and t-storms;67;46;W;11;62%;70%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;68;36;Cloudy;63;46;E;5;37%;66%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;66;53;Spotty showers;68;54;WNW;7;65%;89%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Heavy showers;65;50;Morning showers;57;50;WNW;17;84%;100%;2

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy with showers;83;74;A morning shower;85;74;ESE;6;73%;78%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Morning rain, cloudy;47;41;Mostly cloudy;50;44;ESE;14;71%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunshine;56;34;Plenty of sunshine;57;39;ESE;8;51%;0%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clearing;85;74;Turning out cloudy;87;76;NNE;6;68%;46%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;93;65;Plenty of sunshine;93;65;N;7;17%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;64;50;Partly sunny;68;49;NNE;8;59%;1%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;49;30;Plenty of sunshine;50;33;E;6;53%;0%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, windy;58;47;Plenty of sun;63;49;WNW;9;60%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;80;63;A t-storm in spots;79;63;ENE;7;72%;65%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;84;75;Spotty showers;81;75;E;13;74%;77%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;76;66;Partly sunny, humid;75;65;SW;5;94%;39%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;76;50;Partly sunny;75;51;W;5;40%;30%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;80;48;Sunny and nice;78;49;WSW;3;39%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;84;71;A p.m. shower or two;83;70;N;7;72%;74%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers, some heavy;53;47;Spotty showers;60;48;NNW;8;65%;67%;4

Seattle, United States;A little rain;52;44;Periods of rain;52;47;SSW;11;78%;94%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sun, some clouds;70;42;Cloudy;67;48;ESE;7;37%;69%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;68;59;Rain and drizzle;68;59;SE;14;69%;93%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;80;A t-storm in spots;90;80;ENE;8;80%;79%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;80;50;Hazy sunshine;78;51;SSE;6;63%;37%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;83;74;A shower in places;84;74;E;15;64%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine;49;32;Plenty of sunshine;49;36;E;8;55%;0%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and very warm;89;71;Partly sunny, warm;90;70;NW;12;37%;55%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A.M. showers, cloudy;84;73;A strong t-storm;91;75;NNW;5;62%;47%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;46;31;Plenty of sun;49;35;ESE;8;54%;0%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;75;50;Brilliant sunshine;81;55;ENE;6;29%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouding up, warm;79;52;Afternoon rain;67;52;NNW;7;68%;96%;4

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;73;59;A t-storm in spots;74;56;WNW;7;26%;63%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning sunny;74;59;Sunny and pleasant;79;60;NE;8;55%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;79;54;Hazy sun;78;55;ENE;5;54%;2%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Variable cloudiness;73;53;Sun, some clouds;67;50;SSE;12;27%;8%;8

Toronto, Canada;Morning rain, milder;52;38;Rain and drizzle;43;36;ENE;10;84%;93%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;82;60;Plenty of sunshine;77;64;E;13;61%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;71;50;Nice with some sun;73;58;E;9;54%;17%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and drizzle;50;27;Colder;38;16;WNW;16;46%;45%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;51;41;Cool with rain;51;43;S;9;74%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm around;73;55;Clouds and sun, warm;73;50;W;13;55%;26%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;100;77;Unseasonably hot;102;78;WSW;5;37%;7%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;56;38;Sunny and pleasant;62;42;ESE;10;59%;8%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy, warm;73;52;Clouds and sun, warm;77;52;SE;15;50%;70%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;57;49;Turning cloudy;58;49;E;12;57%;30%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;101;77;Sunny and hot;103;77;WSW;7;40%;3%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;72;49;Not as warm;67;45;ESE;4;50%;80%;3

