More than 100 people dead after drinking bootleg alcohol in Indonesia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Indonesian authorities have vowed to crack down on the distribution of bootleg alcohol as the death toll rises over 100 this month.

National police spokesperson Inspector General Setyo Wassisto spoke to the local media and mentioned the majority of deaths were in the province of West Java, but also have been reported in capital city of Jakarta, with some cases in South Kalimantan and other regions that have increased the fatalities to more than 100.

"They (bootleggers and their distributors) are part of a close-knit community. Sometimes, when police come to check on a tip they have already put the bootleg alcohol away. They know who their customers are when they come. It's much like a clandestine narcotics network. In the past, bootleg alcohol was found to be a mixture of alcohol and energy drinks. Some are a mix of pure alcohol, carbonated drinks and an ingredient used in anti-mosquito repellent." Setyo was quoted by CNN.

Police have promised to bring an end to the tragic incidents by cracking down on those responsible for the sale of the poisoned alcohol by creating a special task force assigned to handle the case and solve it before the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

So far seven people have been arrested, four in Jakarta and three in West Java Province, according to local reports.

In response to the constantly increasing death toll, local police have rounded up suspected sellers in affected areas and have sent samples of liquor to the Drug and Food Control for forensic evaluation, according to local media Antara News.

"I have ordered all the police chiefs in Indonesia to make these cases stop, zero victims, meaning to reveal the roots ranging from the producers, distributors, sellers to those who have the idea of mixing alcohol with fatal chemicals," Deputy National Police Chief Muhammad Syafruddin was quoted by the local news.

Deaths from toxins are said to be common in Indonesia and foreigners are occasionally among the victims.

Police held a news conference where they displayed the confiscated alcohol in clear plastic bags which were sold for 25,000 rupiah ($1.80) and were labeled as whiskey or wine to make the product look professional and genuine.

Reports claim that curbs on sales of legal alcohol in the Muslim majority country have created a significant black market for bootleg liquor among the poor.