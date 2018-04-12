Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, April 12, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;An a.m. thunderstorm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;WSW;15;76%;75%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;37;25;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;25;N;11;35%;1%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;WNW;21;59%;4%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;17;12;Rain and drizzle;13;9;NNE;10;74%;93%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;17;9;Partly sunny;16;8;WSW;14;79%;32%;2

Anchorage, United States;Inc. clouds;10;1;Mostly cloudy;9;1;S;6;59%;14%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, warm;32;16;Cloudy, not as warm;26;16;WSW;13;27%;28%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;15;6;Breezy with some sun;13;-5;NNE;26;49%;6%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;35;23;Partly sunny, warm;33;21;S;5;57%;20%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;Hazy sun;25;13;SSW;9;57%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty p.m. showers;17;14;Mostly cloudy;19;16;W;28;59%;75%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Cooler;23;14;Showers around;25;15;ESE;10;68%;82%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty showers;35;25;A t-storm in spots;33;24;E;9;70%;63%;11

Bangalore, India;Variable cloudiness;33;20;Clouds and sun;34;21;ESE;9;49%;25%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine and warm;35;27;Mostly sunny, warm;36;28;S;12;59%;6%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;17;11;Showers and t-storms;15;11;NE;18;81%;85%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;22;7;Rain and drizzle;11;6;SW;10;86%;82%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very warm;27;14;A t-storm in spots;25;12;NE;7;62%;49%;5

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-storm;23;16;Thunderstorms;21;11;SW;19;73%;86%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;15;9;Periods of rain;18;10;S;6;79%;87%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;A t-storm in spots;24;16;ESE;16;71%;63%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, warm;23;13;Partly sunny;21;8;S;25;59%;25%;5

Brussels, Belgium;A t-storm in spots;15;9;Partly sunny;17;9;SW;14;68%;70%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;26;10;Hazy and warm;25;11;ESE;14;59%;9%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine, pleasant;26;14;Thunderstorms;22;9;SSW;12;62%;65%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler with clearing;19;12;Mostly sunny;20;14;ENE;13;50%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;18;SW;5;47%;90%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;24;10;Partly sunny, cooler;16;11;ENE;23;49%;55%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;32;21;Some sun, summerlike;36;21;NE;13;13%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;27;15;A passing shower;21;14;SSE;14;66%;55%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun;28;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;ENE;7;66%;65%;13

Chennai, India;Variable clouds;35;28;Clouds and sun;35;29;SE;13;69%;27%;10

Chicago, United States;Nice with some sun;20;8;A shower or t-storm;18;8;S;18;79%;81%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;32;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;SE;9;78%;71%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;10;7;Partly sunny;11;8;E;33;73%;44%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;Clouds and sun, nice;24;18;N;24;79%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Periods of sun;27;21;Severe thunderstorms;28;9;W;25;58%;70%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Couple of t-storms;30;24;A heavy thunderstorm;28;24;S;15;93%;84%;3

Delhi, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;21;Hazy sunshine;36;22;NW;12;32%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;24;2;Very windy;8;-1;N;38;34%;53%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm around;37;25;SSW;12;58%;50%;11

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;23;SE;7;69%;67%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;10;6;Cloudy with a shower;11;6;SSE;10;86%;80%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and delightful;22;9;Mostly sunny;26;12;N;15;22%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds, t-storms;17;11;Showers and t-storms;15;11;NNE;21;76%;86%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;30;23;Mostly sunny and hot;34;24;SE;13;69%;7%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cooler;22;14;An afternoon shower;24;13;SE;12;61%;63%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;30;21;An afternoon shower;31;21;ESE;12;58%;69%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;9;-2;Plenty of sunshine;7;-1;E;12;60%;0%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;SE;15;59%;30%;13

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;29;23;Brilliant sunshine;30;23;SE;13;72%;26%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower or two;28;23;NE;20;70%;82%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;35;23;Hazy sun;37;23;SE;9;40%;7%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and nice;29;15;Mostly cloudy;31;17;N;14;37%;0%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;22;12;Sunny and mild;21;11;NE;12;64%;0%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ENE;11;73%;76%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;33;22;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;N;14;29%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy, cool;18;11;Low clouds;20;10;WSW;10;67%;21%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;24;6;Increasing clouds;24;10;N;9;18%;14%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;40;25;Partly sunny;35;26;W;13;53%;2%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;24;13;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;12;WSW;11;56%;42%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;40;23;Plenty of sunshine;40;24;NNE;17;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler but pleasant;17;8;Sunny and mild;20;8;E;13;58%;14%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;24;An afternoon shower;30;25;E;16;59%;70%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;22;A thunderstorm;29;22;SE;8;77%;72%;6

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;25;S;14;54%;43%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;35;25;A heavy thunderstorm;34;25;E;7;72%;82%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;19;3;Cooler;14;2;NE;15;60%;64%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;12;70%;55%;13

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;23;19;More clouds than sun;23;19;SSE;10;77%;39%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Clearing and showers;14;10;Spotty showers;16;10;NNW;16;74%;66%;3

London, United Kingdom;A shower;14;8;Cloudy;13;7;SW;9;76%;37%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Windy, not as warm;21;11;Warmer with sunshine;25;13;NNE;9;30%;4%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;NW;8;80%;79%;5

Madrid, Spain;An afternoon shower;12;6;Showers and t-storms;13;7;WSW;7;72%;70%;4

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;28;A t-storm around;32;27;NNW;9;67%;77%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;23;ESE;12;78%;80%;8

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;27;Mostly sunny, nice;34;27;E;16;54%;36%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warm;28;12;Mostly sunny;26;12;NW;19;49%;61%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;23;11;Partly sunny;25;10;SSW;9;33%;9%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;23;Some sun, pleasant;28;24;ESE;20;63%;65%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;13;3;Sunny, not as cool;15;3;E;15;57%;6%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny intervals;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;S;11;71%;78%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;21;14;Low clouds;19;13;ENE;15;46%;1%;1

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;8;2;Rain and drizzle;8;-1;N;2;65%;89%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;10;0;Turning cloudy;11;-1;NE;14;42%;2%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;32;27;Hazy sunshine;33;27;N;12;63%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;A t-storm in spots;24;16;NE;11;78%;84%;9

New York, United States;Clearing, a shower;16;13;Warmer with some sun;24;16;SSW;15;46%;28%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clearing;25;14;Sunny and very warm;28;15;W;15;41%;2%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and milder;9;4;Rain/snow showers;13;-1;SSW;25;71%;70%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Some sun;21;9;Partly sunny;17;7;NNE;14;34%;0%;8

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;9;-2;Periods of sun;9;1;N;10;54%;26%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;6;-1;Rain and drizzle;7;-3;NNE;10;74%;91%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Decreasing clouds;30;26;Showers, some heavy;29;25;ESE;13;80%;94%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNW;14;70%;66%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;Showers around;30;23;E;13;74%;70%;13

Paris, France;Variable clouds;15;8;Clouds and sun;18;9;SW;10;69%;44%;5

Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;22;14;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;SSE;15;52%;1%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, warm;37;26;Mostly sunny, warm;37;27;S;9;54%;16%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;30;24;Mostly cloudy;32;24;NE;15;76%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;22;An afternoon shower;33;22;E;8;46%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Warm with some sun;23;13;Showers and t-storms;20;8;W;18;62%;70%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;20;2;Cloudy;17;8;E;8;37%;66%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;19;12;Spotty showers;20;12;WNW;11;65%;89%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Heavy showers;18;10;Morning showers;14;10;WNW;27;84%;100%;2

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy with showers;28;23;A morning shower;29;23;ESE;10;73%;78%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Morning rain, cloudy;8;5;Mostly cloudy;10;7;ESE;22;71%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunshine;13;1;Plenty of sunshine;14;4;ESE;13;51%;0%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clearing;30;24;Turning out cloudy;31;24;NNE;9;68%;46%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;N;11;17%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;18;10;Partly sunny;20;9;NNE;13;59%;1%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;9;-1;Plenty of sunshine;10;1;E;10;53%;0%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, windy;15;8;Plenty of sun;17;10;WNW;14;60%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;27;17;A t-storm in spots;26;17;ENE;11;72%;65%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;29;24;Spotty showers;27;24;E;21;74%;77%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;25;19;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;SW;7;94%;39%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;24;10;Partly sunny;24;11;W;7;40%;30%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;27;9;Sunny and nice;26;9;WSW;5;39%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;29;21;A p.m. shower or two;28;21;N;11;72%;74%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers, some heavy;12;8;Spotty showers;16;9;NNW;13;65%;67%;4

Seattle, United States;A little rain;11;7;Periods of rain;11;9;SSW;18;78%;94%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sun, some clouds;21;5;Cloudy;19;9;ESE;11;37%;69%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;20;15;Rain and drizzle;20;15;SE;23;69%;93%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ENE;12;80%;79%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;27;10;Hazy sunshine;25;10;SSE;9;63%;37%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;24;A shower in places;29;23;E;24;64%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine;9;0;Plenty of sunshine;9;2;E;12;55%;0%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and very warm;32;22;Partly sunny, warm;32;21;NW;19;37%;55%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A.M. showers, cloudy;29;23;A strong t-storm;33;24;NNW;9;62%;47%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;8;-1;Plenty of sun;9;2;ESE;12;54%;0%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;24;10;Brilliant sunshine;27;13;ENE;10;29%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouding up, warm;26;11;Afternoon rain;20;11;NNW;12;68%;96%;4

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;23;15;A t-storm in spots;23;13;WNW;11;26%;63%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning sunny;23;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;NE;12;55%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;26;12;Hazy sun;26;13;ENE;9;54%;2%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Variable cloudiness;23;11;Sun, some clouds;19;10;SSE;19;27%;8%;8

Toronto, Canada;Morning rain, milder;11;3;Rain and drizzle;6;2;ENE;16;84%;93%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;28;15;Plenty of sunshine;25;18;E;20;61%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;22;10;Nice with some sun;23;15;E;14;54%;17%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and drizzle;10;-3;Colder;3;-9;WNW;26;46%;45%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;10;5;Cool with rain;10;6;S;14;74%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm around;23;13;Clouds and sun, warm;23;10;W;21;55%;26%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;38;25;Unseasonably hot;39;26;WSW;9;37%;7%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;13;3;Sunny and pleasant;17;6;ESE;17;59%;8%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy, warm;23;11;Clouds and sun, warm;25;11;SE;25;50%;70%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;14;10;Turning cloudy;15;10;E;19;57%;30%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;38;25;Sunny and hot;40;25;WSW;11;40%;3%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;22;10;Not as warm;19;7;ESE;7;50%;80%;3

