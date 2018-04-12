Officials: Germany's last Bridgettine Order abbey to close

BERLIN (AP) — Catholic authorities in Bavaria say the Vatican has granted their request to close Germany's last Bridgettine Order abbey.

The Munich-Freising diocese in a statement Wednesday did not describe plans for the abbey and its expansive property near Munich.

Altomuenster Abbey had housed the female Bridgettine Order since 1496. It was ordered closed in 2015 after the number of nuns fell below the three needed to train novices.

Scholars feared the abbey's precious book collection might be sold, but the diocese decided to keep it intact and digitize it.

The last nun who lived in the abbey fought unsuccessfully to keep it open. The last novice says she's been given 14 days to leave.