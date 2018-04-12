Taiwanese athletes clinch gold and silver at Singapore Open Track & Field Championships 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese athletes Lin You-Tang and Wen Hua-Yu clinched the gold and silver medal respectively at the 80th Singapore Open Track & Field Championships 2018 Thursday.

Lin and Wen outshone the rest in the Men's Triple Jump Open Division. Lin emerged as champion with an outstanding 7.71 meters, beating his own personal best. Wen jumped 7.63 meters.

The results could qualify Lin and Wen for the 18th Asian Junior Athletics Championships held this year in Gifu, Japan.

Wen Hua-Yu jumped 7.63 meters. (By Central News Agency)

The 80th Singapore Open Track & Field Championships 2018 were held at the Singapore Sports Hub on April 11 and 12. A total number of 11 Taiwanese athletes participated in the championships this year.