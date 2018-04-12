  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwanese athletes clinch gold and silver at Singapore Open Track & Field Championships 2018

Taiwanese athletes came in first and second place in the Men Triple Jump Open Division

By Jane Lau,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/12 19:42

Lin and Wen came in first and second place. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese athletes Lin You-Tang and Wen Hua-Yu clinched the gold and silver medal respectively at the 80th Singapore Open Track & Field Championships 2018 Thursday.

Lin and Wen outshone the rest in the Men's Triple Jump Open Division. Lin emerged as champion with an outstanding 7.71 meters, beating his own personal best. Wen jumped 7.63 meters.

The results could qualify Lin and Wen for the 18th Asian Junior Athletics Championships held this year in Gifu, Japan.

Wen Hua-Yu  jumped 7.63 meters. (By Central News Agency)

The 80th Singapore Open Track & Field Championships 2018 were held at the Singapore Sports Hub on April 11 and 12. A total number of 11 Taiwanese athletes participated in the championships this year.
Singapore
Singapore Open Track & Field Championships

RELATED ARTICLES

Singapore's plan to crackdown on 'fake news,' triggers dissent from activists
2018/04/03 16:30
Taiwanese actors cast in Singaporean director's new movie
2018/03/26 13:49
Singaporean travel show accidentally covers China with Taiwan's flag in TV ad
2018/03/15 10:58
Singapore the most livable city for Asian expats, Taipei ranks no. 65
2018/03/14 12:38
Wife of Singapore PM mentions Taiwan plastic bag policy on Facebook
2018/03/10 15:59