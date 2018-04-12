US Embassy in Cambodian warns of alleged bomb plot

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Cambodia has issued a security alert over an alleged plot to set off a bomb during the country's traditional New Year holiday, which runs from Thursday through Monday.

The alert says U.S. government personnel have been advised to exercise caution around Wat Phnom, a temple in Phnom Penh said to be the target of an alleged plot by the overseas anti-government group Khmer National Liberation Front. The alert, described as based on media reports, was posted on the embassy's website and social media outlets.

Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday publicly warned of the alleged plot, saying strengthened security measures would ensure safety. He has repeatedly said ahead of a general election in July that political opponents seek to cause unrest.