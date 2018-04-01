  1. Home
  2. Culture

Ministry of Culture moves forward with Taiwanese-language TV plan

Budget for TV station should be legislative priority next year: Minister Cheng

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/12 18:53

Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun addressing the Legislative Yuan Thursday. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A budget for the establishing of a Taiwanese-language television station should be a priority for the Legislative Yuan next year, Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) said Thursday.

Taiwanese, also known as Hoklo or Southern Fujianese, is the mother tongue of a majority of Taiwan’s residents, but during the Martial Law era from the late 1940s to the late 1980s, it was repressed in favor of Mandarin, leading to fears that it will die.

Presenting a report on the development of the language at the Legislative Yuan Thursday, Cheng said she would consult existing Hakka and Indigenous Peoples minority TV stations as a base for setting up a Taiwanese channel, the Liberty Times reported.

The government is submitting a proposal for a National Language Development Act this year which includes a clause to promote publications, movies and TV productions in Taiwan’s various languages.

Chinese Television System (CTS, 華視) and Public Television Service (PTS, 公視) have budgeted NT$60 million (US$2 million) and NT$26 million (US$886,000) on Taiwanese language programs respectively, the Liberty Times reported.
Ministry of Culture
Cheng Li-chiun
Hoklo
PTS

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture welcomes investment from China
2018/04/11 17:25
First government-sponsored Taipei Fashion Week slated for Nov.
2018/04/10 14:15
Taiwan TV station debuts Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai language news broadcast
2018/04/02 10:04
Southeast Asian Literature Forum in Taiwan to kick off in March
2018/02/15 08:45
Cultural heritage preservation, exchanges pact inked by Taiwan and Malaysia
2018/01/20 11:20