No idea where to go with kids in Northern Taiwan? Meet 'A toddler in Taipei' 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Having no idea where to go with your kids on weekends? A website founded by a New Yorker lists free facilities in Northern Taiwan suitable for families with children and is believed to be the most thorough guide for English-speaking residents and travelers from outside Taiwan.

"Taipei is a child-friendly city, where you can find free play centers for young children across Taipei and don't have to worry about where to go on rainy days," says Sarah Baxter, the founder of the informative website "A Toddler in Taipei."

Baxter, who came to Taiwan with her husband in 2009, had lived in New York City for five years where their son was born. In New York, there were some fantastic sites and facilities for kids where parents can take children to city parks and the local libraries for story time, she said.

Upon her first arrival in Taipei, Baxter had no clue what to do with her son all day, especially during summer days when parks got too hot, but she quickly, and excitingly, learnt of city-funded free play centers around the town, and restaurants with play areas. She then established the website to help other English-speaking parents access all the fun activities in Northern Taiwan with kids.

For example, there are 13 free play centers funded by the city government, including Beitou Indoor Play Center, Daan Indoor Play Center, Neihu Indoor Play Center, Zhongshan Indoor Play Center. The website gathers all the information you would need before visiting these facilities, including addresses, operation hours, and facilities offered in each play center.

The photo shows Nangang Indoor Play Center, where kids can make some food in the play kitchens, and play with tools at the work bench. (Photo Credit: A Toddler in Taipei)

The photo shows Wanhua Indoor Play Center, where kids can ride bicycles and push cars on an outside track. (Photo Credit: A Toddler in Taipei)

For families with kids enjoying outdoor activities, they can visit beautiful city parks in Taipei, have a ride on the Maokong Gondola, the longest scenic cable-car system in Taiwan, visit the largest zoo in the country, and go on rides at the Taipei Amusement Park in Shilin. The admission fee to access these facilities ranges between NT$30 and NT$100.

The photo shows Thermal Valley near Beitou Park. (Photo Credit: A Toddler in Taipei)

The photo shows the National Taiwan Museum near the 228 Peace Park, which contains exhibits related to the natural history and biodiversity of Taiwan. (Photo Credit: A Toddler in Taipei)

Apart from the information about free play centers and parks, the website also shows upcoming events suitable for families with kids, such as "We're All Smurfs Exhibition (藍色小精靈世界巡迴展)" at CKS Memorial, a parent-child play that combines music, drama, humorous stories, and interactive performances Forever Fairy Tales at NSO, and the 2018 Zhuzihu Calla Lily Festival.

Enjoy free facilities in Northern Taiwan and spend quality time with your kids starting this coming weekend with this useful online guide.