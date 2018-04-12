24 children die in school bus plunge in mountainous region of India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Twenty seven people, most of whom children under the age of 10, died after a school bus fell into a gorge in a mountainous region of India on Monday morning.

According to local reports, the incident took place in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, about 325 kilometers (200 miles) from the state capital Shimla. The bus was transporting some 40 students in the Kangra district.

Suraksha Devi, a resident of the district, told BBC reporters that four of her grandchildren died in the accident.

"All I have left are the photographs of them now," Devi was quoted by the BBC.

The reason behind the accident is still unknown but eye witnesses said the vehicle skidded as it took a turn and went off a mountain road into a gorge in the foothills of the Himalayas.

Indian media reports say India's National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) was called to rescue those trapped in the bus.

Along with the 24 children, 2 teachers and the driver were also killed as a result of the accident.

India's poor driving habits and badly maintained roads are being blamed by local media and residents as the main reason behind the frequent road accidents in the country.