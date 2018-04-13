Foreign student work permit process simplified: labor ministry

Taipei (CNA) - The Ministry of Labor said Thursday that it has implemented a new measure that makes it easier for international students in Taiwan to apply for work permits.



Under the new regulations that took effect March 23, foreign and overseas compatriot students need only submit a photocopy of their passports, along with the work permit application form, said Chiu Yueh-yun (邱月雲), a division head in the ministry's Workforce Development Agency (WDA).



For the estimated 40,000 international students expected to apply each year for permission to work part-time in Taiwan, it means they no longer have to provide a consent form from their schools, a full-year academic transcript, or school identification card, Chiu said.



Students can also file their work permit applications via the WDA's website, which has both Chinese and English language interface, Chiu said.



She said the online procedure requires signing up for an account, completing the application form, uploading the required document and paying the fee.



(By Yu Hsiao-han and Evelyn Kao)

Enditem/pc