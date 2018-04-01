  1. Home
Military Channel on Youtube creates promo video for Taiwan's Armed Forces

The three minute video showcasing Taiwan’s armed forces was uploaded to Youtube on April 3

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/12 17:13

Military officers aboard the Navy's 124th fleet Lafayette frigate during military exercises off Kaohsiung, Jan. 31, 2018 (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Military Channel on Youtube creates what they call “Motivational Videos” comprising montages of military footage set to musical scores, and they have just released a video that gives an impressive glimpse of Taiwan’s military.

The footage is taken primarily from official videos shot by the Ministry of National Defense during various training exercises. The video provides some well presented scenes for each of the branches of Taiwan’s military forces.

The Military Channel has created similar videos for the military forces of many countries.

Check out the video below and check out the Military Channel for other similar content.
 
YouTube
Ministry of National Defense
army
Navy
Air Force
military

