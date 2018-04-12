ASUS ZenFone 5 begins sales in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s premier smartphone maker ASUS begins sales of its ZenFone 5 in Taiwan today (April 12).

ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih (施崇棠) told a press conference Thursday that the ZenFone series was born in Taiwan several years ago and has grown strong and expanded markets all over the world over the years. Now after five generations’ evolution and enhancement, the all-new ZenFone 5 will give users the best price–performance ratio and highest enjoyment, the chairman said.

ZenFone 5 features a dual-camera system, and is powered by the latest Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform.

As ZenFone 5 and ZenFone 5Z are the first ever ZenFone models to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI), Shih said that it’s the AL that has pushed smartphones into another stage of smartness.

Asustek Taiwan sales vice president Zace Huang (黃立中) said that ZenFone 5 begins sales today (April 12) in Taiwan, and will later be released in the Philippines on April 14. He said that according to customer feedback collected by the company, the demand for ZenFone 5 has been strong and the company expects the new smartphone to become Taiwan’s top selling smartphone in April.

ZenFone 5, with the recommended price of NT$11,990 (about US$400), is now available on online shopping platforms, in ASUS stores as well as the stores announced on ASUS’s official website across Taiwan, according to the company. The phone will also be available through telecommunication operators across Taiwan, beginning on April 15, ASUS said.