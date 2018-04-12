  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Taipei skyline looking ominous

Taipei skyline looking gloomy

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/12 16:05

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Sanjaya Bhanu on March 18 captured this gloomy photo of Taipei's skyline as ominous clouds rolled in.

Bhanu, a 24-year-old engineer from Sri Lanka, took the photo as the sun started to set from Elephant Mountain ( 象山, Xiangshan) in Taipei's Xinyi District as dark clouds closed hovered over Taipei 101.

Bhanu, who has lived in Taiwan for four months now, said that he enjoys taking photos of landscapes and decided to take this photo of the sunset from Elephant Mountain.


View of Taipei skyline from Elephant Mountain. (Photo by Sanjaya Bhanu)
Taipei 101
Taipei Skyline
sunset
sunset spotting in Taipei

