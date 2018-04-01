China stops protest march by wife of detained lawyer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Chinese authorities picked up a woman who was on the seventh day of a 100-kilometer march to demand explanations about the arrest of her husband, a prominent human rights lawyer.

Li Wenzu (李文足) wanted to walk from her home in the capital Beijing to Tianjin, where she believed her husband, Wang Quanzhang (王全璋), was being held.

The lawyer handled cases involving police brutality and the banned religious group the Falun Gong before being rounded up in August 2015 during a large-scale crackdown on rights activists.

Li took off on her march because she had no idea if he was still alive or not after his disappearance. However, on Tuesday, the seventh day of Li’s walk, she was stopped and returned to her Beijing home, which she was barred from leaving again, Reuters reported.

On Wednesday, she addressed a crowd of 30 from her balcony, demanding an explanation of why her husband had been held for more than 1,000 days.

Li was put under house arrest, with security agents on vigil outside her door to prevent her from walking off on a new march, Reuters reported.