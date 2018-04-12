For Taiwan, 'Geopolitics won't hamper ties with India'

NEW DELHI: Taiwan's policy to engage with India has nothing to do with geopolitical considerations and will not be affected by China's view, chief of Taiwan's main trade promotion body said on Tuesday as he pushed for more bilateral investment and cultural exchanges, reports Press Trust of India.

James Huang, chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) told India media persons visiting Taipei said, "India is important to us in terms of trade and investment. We didn't pay enough attention to India in the past."

Asked if Taiwan's growing affinity towards India will irk China, he said, "I can't dictate what Beijing wants to say or how they (China) see things in this part of the world."

As both countries have no formal diplomatic relations, the India-Taipei Association in Taipei and the Taipei Economic Cultural Centre in New Delhi, look after the interests of their respective countries.

"The process to engage with India has nothing to do with geopolitics in the region," Huang said. "We don't want to get involved in any geopolitical dispute in this area. Trade, investment and cultural exchanges is our purpose," Huang, the former foreign minister, said.

He said there was a strong desire in Taiwan to talk to the Indian government on a possible Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries for a close economic partnership. In 2014, India had indicated its interest to enter into the FTA with Taiwan, he added. He also announced the opening of a new TAITRA office in New Delhi this month.