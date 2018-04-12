Su Tseng-chang gives nod to run in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former Taipei County Magistrate Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has accepted the call to run for New Taipei City mayor after meeting with Democratic Progressive Party Chairperson and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) Thursday morning, said a DPP spokesperson.

Su, 70, also revealed his decision on his Facebook fan page at noon, after meeting with the President, explaining the rationale of choosing to return to New Taipei, previously known as Taipei County before 2010, to run for the office, which he earlier had said he would never do.

"As the past Taipei County magistrate, i have a strong bond with this place; facing the desire of the people living in this city and their high expectation for me, challenges of stagnant growth, and the needs of the party, I've decided to accept the call to run," says Su on his FB post.

Su vowed to restore the city's glory after his return regardless of sarcastic comments and harsh criticism.

New Taipei City is home to more than 3.5 million residents, which is the largest constituency on the island. Su became magistrate of Taipei County in 1997 and won re-election in 2001. He served in that capacity until being appointed Premier in 2004 by then-President Chen Shui-bian.

As the New Taipei City Mayor and Kuomintang member Eric Liluan Chu (朱立倫) is reaching the end of his second and final term, both the KMT and DPP are looking for new contenders. Former national police chief Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), who served as vice mayor the past few years, last week won the KMT primary to be its candidate in the upcoming New Taipei City mayoral election.

In the morning meeting, President Tsai Ing-wen recognized Su's performance as Taipei County magistrate, saying it was outstanding and served as a role model for the later DPP-governed cities. She said she was hoping Su could return to run the office and win New Taipei back, said a DPP spokesperson as quoted by local media.