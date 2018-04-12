2018 Taipei Ecological Guided Trail Tour accepting registrations now

Taipei (Taiwan News)--As a way to encourage the public to go outdoors and embrace hiking trails in the spring, the Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) of Taipei City Government has announced that this year there will be four sessions of Trail Ecological Guided Tours from April to August.

The guided tours will be held at the locations in the following order: Pingding Ancient Canal Loop Hiking Trail (April 14), Nangangshan Hiking Trail (June 30), Daluntou and Dalunweishan Scenic Hiking Trail (July 28), and Hengling Ancient Way Loop Hiking Trail (August 25), according to the GEO. Each participant of the respective guided tour will be gifted a souvenir upon finishing the route, the agency said, adding that the souvenir varies for each session. Hikers are encouraged to join all the tours and make a collection, the GEO said.



The first session of Ecological Guided Trail Tour takes place at Pingding Ancient Canal Loop Hiking Trail on April 14 and accepts 300 participants, the agency said. Registration starts from March 30 until it is fully booked. Interested parties are invited to google Taiwan Nature Trail Society Blog (Chinese) and complete registration online; for more information, please visit the website of the Geotechnical Engineering Office, (Chinese) or call (02)2302-5265 and a special service agent will provide you with the necessary services, according to the GEO.



Chen Yan-cheng, chief of the Industrial and Trail Section at the GEO, said that all participants of the April 14 guided tour have to assemble at 8 a.m. at the “entrance of Pingding Ancient Canal Hiking Trail” bus stop, the terminal station of small bus #18.

Along the trail, participants will be able to see the landscapes of the magnificent rocky walls, clear water creeks, 100-year-old ancient canals and splendid terrace farming areas, the GEO said.

(photo courtesy of the GEO)

