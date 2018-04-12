  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/12 14:06
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 9 2 .818
Toronto 8 5 .615 2
New York 6 6 .500
Baltimore 5 8 .385 5
Tampa Bay 3 9 .250
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 6 4 .600
Cleveland 7 5 .583
Chicago 4 7 .364
Detroit 4 7 .364
Kansas City 3 7 .300 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 10 3 .769
Houston 9 4 .692 1
Seattle 6 4 .600
Oakland 5 8 .385 5
Texas 4 10 .286

___

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Cleveland 2, Detroit 1

Toronto 2, Baltimore 1

Boston 14, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 11, Texas 1

Minnesota 4, Houston 1

Seattle 8, Kansas City 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 0

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 9, Houston 8

Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 4, Kansas City 2

Cleveland 5, Detroit 1

Baltimore 5, Toronto 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 7

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

Oakland 16, L.A. Dodgers 6

Thursday's Games

Detroit (Fulmer 1-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-0) at Boston (Porcello 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Tropeano 0-0) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.