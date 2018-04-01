Former Chinese communist star pleads guilty to corruption charges

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A former fast-rising star in China’s Communist Party, Sun Zhengcai (孫政才), on Thursday pleaded guilty to corruption charges at a court hearing in Tianjin.

Sun, 54, lost his job as Communist Party leader of the city of Chongqing last year, and earlier served as minister of agriculture and as a member of the party’s national politburo.

Prosecutors accused him of taking advantage of his powerful political positions and of illegally accepting assets, though no details or figures were ever mentioned by officials, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

At the hearing Thursday, Sun admitted he had taken bribes and said he deserved punishment, according to a statement by the court.

The session ended without the announcement of a verdict or the setting of a date for such an outcome.

The allegations of corruption reportedly run over a period of more than a decade, from Sun’s time as a local party official in Beijing in 2002 over his term as agriculture minister to his stints as party leader in the northeastern province of Jilin and in Chongqing until last year, according to the SCMP.

Sun is one of the most senior sitting politicians ever to fall victim to President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) current anti-corruption campaign. He was once one of the Communist Party’s youngest officials and had been expected to climb up to the Politburo Standing Committee.