Fleury, Knights beat Kings 1-0 in Vegas' 1st playoff game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for his 11th career playoff shutout, Shea Theodore scored in the first period and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 1-0 on Wednesday night to win the franchise's first playoff game.

The expansion franchise will try to take a 2-0 lead in its first-round playoff series Friday night.

Fleury got his first playoff shutout since last May, when his Penguins beat the Ottawa Senators 1-0 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Theodore put a wrist shot past Jonathan Quick 2:23 into the game. Quick stopped 27 shots.