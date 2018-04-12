|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Toronto
|59
|23
|.720
|—
|x-Boston
|55
|27
|.671
|4
|x-Philadelphia
|52
|30
|.634
|7
|New York
|29
|53
|.354
|30
|Brooklyn
|28
|54
|.341
|31
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Miami
|44
|38
|.537
|—
|x-Washington
|43
|39
|.524
|1
|Charlotte
|36
|46
|.439
|8
|Orlando
|25
|57
|.305
|19
|Atlanta
|24
|58
|.293
|20
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Cleveland
|50
|32
|.610
|—
|x-Indiana
|48
|34
|.585
|2
|x-Milwaukee
|44
|38
|.537
|6
|Detroit
|39
|43
|.476
|11
|Chicago
|27
|55
|.329
|23
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|65
|17
|.793
|—
|x-New Orleans
|48
|34
|.585
|17
|x-San Antonio
|47
|35
|.573
|18
|Dallas
|24
|58
|.293
|41
|Memphis
|22
|60
|.268
|43
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Portland
|49
|33
|.598
|—
|x-Utah
|48
|34
|.585
|1
|x-Oklahoma City
|48
|34
|.585
|1
|x-Minnesota
|47
|35
|.573
|2
|Denver
|46
|36
|.561
|3
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|58
|24
|.707
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|42
|40
|.512
|16
|L.A. Lakers
|35
|47
|.427
|23
|Sacramento
|27
|55
|.329
|31
|Phoenix
|21
|61
|.256
|37
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
|Tuesday's Games
Charlotte 119, Indiana 93
Philadelphia 121, Atlanta 113
Washington 113, Boston 101
Phoenix 124, Dallas 97
Utah 119, Golden State 79
Houston 105, L.A. Lakers 99
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Boston, 8 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers 115, L.A. Clippers 100
Portland 102, Utah 93
Sacramento 96, Houston 83