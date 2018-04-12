  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/12 12:51
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
z-Toronto 59 23 .720
x-Boston 55 27 .671 4
x-Philadelphia 52 30 .634 7
New York 29 53 .354 30
Brooklyn 28 54 .341 31
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
x-Miami 44 38 .537
x-Washington 43 39 .524 1
Charlotte 36 46 .439 8
Orlando 25 57 .305 19
Atlanta 24 58 .293 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
y-Cleveland 50 32 .610
x-Indiana 48 34 .585 2
x-Milwaukee 44 38 .537 6
Detroit 39 43 .476 11
Chicago 27 55 .329 23
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 65 17 .793
x-New Orleans 48 34 .585 17
x-San Antonio 47 35 .573 18
Dallas 24 58 .293 41
Memphis 22 60 .268 43
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Portland 48 33 .593
x-Utah 48 33 .593
x-Oklahoma City 48 34 .585 ½
x-Minnesota 47 35 .573
Denver 46 36 .561
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 58 24 .707
L.A. Clippers 42 40 .512 16
L.A. Lakers 35 47 .427 23
Sacramento 27 55 .329 31
Phoenix 21 61 .256 37

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 119, Indiana 93

Philadelphia 121, Atlanta 113

Washington 113, Boston 101

Phoenix 124, Dallas 97

Utah 119, Golden State 79

Houston 105, L.A. Lakers 99

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Boston, 8 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers 115, L.A. Clippers 100

Sacramento 96, Houston 83

Utah at Portland, 10:30 p.m.