Taiwanese female shuttler Tai Tzu-ying set to remain world No. 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwanese female shuttler Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) will retain the No. 1 spot in the world when the Badminton World Federation (BWF) releases its weekly rankings later today.

After counting the points from her game at the Australian Open in June 2017, the 23-year-old will remain No. 1 in BWF's rankings for 72 weeks in a row.

Chinese female shuttler Li Xuerui is the record keeper by winning the BWF's world No. 1 title 124 weeks straight.

According to the website, Tai's earnings have shot past the US$100,000 mark, thanks to lucrative title victories at the Yonex All England and the Daihatsu Indonesia Masters.

The Indian male shuttler Kidambi Srikanth will become the No. 1 in the world in the upcoming BWF's weekly rankings. The 25-year-old, who had missed a chance to scale the peak last year because of injury.