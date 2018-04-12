  1. Home
Ryan retirement sends new ripples of uncertainty through GOP

By LISA MASCARO , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/12 12:15

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan's announcement that he will retire rather than seek another term in Congress has sent new ripples of uncertainty through a Washington already on edge and a Republican Party bracing for a rough election year.

The Wisconsin Republican on Wednesday cast the decision to end his 20-year career as a personal one. He says he doesn't want his children growing up with a "weekend dad."

It's unusual for a House speaker to turn himself into a lame duck, especially so for Ryan, a once-rising GOP star who is only 48 and was the party's vice presidential candidate in 2012.

His decision fueled fresh doubts about the party's ability to fend off a Democratic wave, fed by opposition to President Donald Trump, in November.