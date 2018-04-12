  1. Home
2018/04/12 11:57
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Cano Sea 10 32 10 13 .406
Betts Bos 11 42 14 17 .405
Mauer Min 9 31 6 12 .387
Bogaerts Bos 9 38 7 14 .368
Gregorius NYY 12 39 10 14 .359
HRamirez Bos 10 42 8 15 .357
Altuve Hou 13 51 8 18 .353
MChapman Oak 12 43 9 15 .349
Judge NYY 12 46 11 16 .348
Simmons LAA 13 55 12 19 .345
Home Runs

Davidson, Chicago, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; 20 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 12; HRamirez, Boston, 12; 9 tied at 10.

Pitching

Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Bleier, Baltimore, 2-0; Porcello, Boston, 2-0; Junis, Kansas City, 2-0; Leake, Seattle, 2-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2-0; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; Morton, Houston, 2-0; Verlander, Houston, 2-0.