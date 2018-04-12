|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Cano Sea
|10
|32
|10
|13
|.406
|Betts Bos
|11
|42
|14
|17
|.405
|Mauer Min
|9
|31
|6
|12
|.387
|Bogaerts Bos
|9
|38
|7
|14
|.368
|Gregorius NYY
|12
|39
|10
|14
|.359
|HRamirez Bos
|10
|42
|8
|15
|.357
|Altuve Hou
|13
|51
|8
|18
|.353
|MChapman Oak
|12
|43
|9
|15
|.349
|Judge NYY
|12
|46
|11
|16
|.348
|Simmons LAA
|13
|55
|12
|19
|.345
|Home Runs
Davidson, Chicago, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; 20 tied at 3.
|Runs Batted In
Gregorius, New York, 12; HRamirez, Boston, 12; 9 tied at 10.
|Pitching
Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Bleier, Baltimore, 2-0; Porcello, Boston, 2-0; Junis, Kansas City, 2-0; Leake, Seattle, 2-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2-0; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; Morton, Houston, 2-0; Verlander, Houston, 2-0.