Zuckerberg: Regulation 'inevitable' for social media firms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he knows what it means to have personal information compromised by malicious outsiders. And he acknowledges that regulation of social media companies is "inevitable."

Zuckerberg's two says of congressional questioning has revealed how little lawmakers seem to know about the social media giant he founded and even less about what to do about it.

On Wednesday, House lawmakers aggressively questioned Zuckerberg on user data, privacy settings and whether Facebook is biased against conservatives. Both Republicans and Democrats suggested that regulation might be needed, but there was no consensus and few specifics about what that might look like. There was also little agreement on what the biggest problems are.

Zuckerberg often found himself explaining what his company does in rudimentary terms to lawmakers twice his age.