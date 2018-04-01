'Scholars or Spies:' Congress discusses Chinese espionage at US universities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On April 11, in the U.S. Congress, the Committee on Science, Space and Technology held a hearing hosted by two subcommittees entitled “Scholars or Spies: Foreign Plots Targeting America’s Research and Development.”

The chairman of the committee, Lamar Smith of Texas, in his opening remarks clarified the threat that Chinese espionage activities in U.S. universities poses to the security of the United States and its top research institutions.



The hearing was convened to discuss recent investigations concerning the theft of critical technology and research from American universities by foreign actors coming to US institutions as students or visiting academics.

Smith stated clearly in his report that “China has actively and aggressively targeted research and development (R&D) at U.S. academic institutions for years.”



He continued to say that in China’s plans to achieve “global domination in critical areas of science and technology,” that the country has stolen critical technological information through various means, and that China has “put sleeper agents at (U.S.) research universities to steal … scientific breakthroughs.”

The report listed key areas of artificial intelligence, medical science, and national security as areas targeted by Chinese espionage operations.



Despite having been warned for years by the intelligence community of such operations, the representative said that “many in academia have been unwilling to accept reality and unwilling to take any defensive measures to protect their researchers’ work, their universities’ scientific assets and taxpayers’ investments.”



He praised the recent actions of the University of Texas which rejected funding and partnership with the “China-United States Exchange Foundation” which is managed by persons connected to the Beijing government. Smith said the action of the U.S. University was pro-active, and set a good example for other universities in the U.S.



The representative closed his address with a statement that U.S. institutions “must maintain the open and collaborative nature of academic research and development” while simultaneously protecting “research and development from actors who seek to do (the U.S.) harm.”



The full statement from Rep. Lamar Smith can be read here, while the recorded video of the congressional hearing can be found on the science.house.gov website.