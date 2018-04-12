Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|100
|041
|002—8
|13
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|800
|001—9
|9
|1
McCullers, Hoyt (4), Devenski (5), Harris (6), Rondon (7), Peacock (8) and Stassi; Gibson, Hildenberger (5), Duke (7), Reed (7), Rodney (9) and J.Castro. W_Rodney 1-1. L_Peacock 1-1. HRs_Houston, Bregman (1). Minnesota, Kepler 2 (3).
___
|Seattle
|200
|000
|020—4
|6
|2
|Kansas City
|000
|200
|000—2
|7
|1
Paxton, Vincent (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Freitas; D.Duffy, Keller (6), Grimm (8), Hill (9) and Gallagher. W_Vincent 1-0. L_Grimm 0-1. Sv_Diaz (4). HRs_Seattle, Seager (2).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000—1
|4
|2
|Chicago
|000
|000
|02x—2
|8
|0
Y.Chirinos, Alvarado (6), Roe (7), Pruitt (8) and Sucre; Shields, Avilan (7), Rondon (8), N.Jones (9) and Narvaez. W_Rondon 1-0. L_Pruitt 1-2. Sv_N.Jones (1). HRs_Chicago, Davidson (5).
___
|Detroit
|000
|001
|000—1
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|400
|10x—5
|10
|0
Zimmermann, Norris (1), VerHagen (4), Farmer (7), Stumpf (8) and McCann; Carrasco and Gomes. W_Carrasco 3-0. L_Norris 0-1. HRs_Detroit, Martin (1).
___
|Toronto
|100
|011
|000—3
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|311
|00x—5
|11
|0
Estrada, D.Barnes (5), Axford (6), Oh (7), Clippard (8) and Maile; Gausman, Bleier (7), O'Day (8), Brach (9) and Sisco. W_Gausman 1-1. L_Estrada 1-1. Sv_Brach (3). HRs_Toronto, Diaz (3).
___
|New York
|401
|302
|000—10
|12
|0
|Boston
|100
|050
|001—
|7
|10
|1
Tanaka, Green (6), Robertson (8), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez; Price, Poyner (2), Hembree (4), M.Barnes (6), Kelly (7), B.Johnson (7), C.Smith (9) and Vazquez. W_Tanaka 2-1. L_Price 1-1. HRs_New York, Sanchez 2 (3). Boston, Ramirez (2), Martinez (2).
___
|Los Angeles
|020
|102
|002—7
|9
|0
|Texas
|001
|000
|001—2
|5
|1
Barria, Ramirez (6), Alvarez (6), Wood (8), Middleton (8) and R.Rivera; Moore, Bush (6), Diekman (7), Martin (8), Barnette (9), Claudio (9) and R.Chirinos. W_Barria 1-0. L_Moore 0-3. Sv_Middleton (2). HRs_Texas, Rua (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|011
|010
|000—3
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|001—2
|7
|0
Guerra, Jennings (6), Hader (8), Albers (9) and Bandy; Wainwright, Lyons (8), Holland (9) and Pena. W_Guerra 1-0. L_Wainwright 0-2. Sv_Albers (1). HRs_Milwaukee, Perez (1), Thames (5). St. Louis, Pham (2).
___
|Atlanta
|100
|100
|000
|012—5
|11
|2
|Washington
|001
|000
|001
|010—3
|10
|1
McCarthy, S.Freeman (6), Winkler (7), Minter (8), Vizcaino (9), Jose Ramirez (10), Carle (11) and Suzuki; Cole, Grace (6), Solis (8), Kintzler (9), Doolittle (10), Kelley (11), Madson (12) and Severino. W_Carle 2-1. L_Madson 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (4), Suzuki 2 (2). Washington, Adams (2).
___
|San Diego
|000
|003
|010—4
|6
|2
|Colorado
|005
|001
|00x—6
|9
|0
Perdomo, Cimber (3), Maton (6) and Ellis, Hedges; Marquez, Senzatela (4), Ottavino (7), McGee (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters. W_Senzatela 1-1. L_Baumann 0-1. Sv_W.Davis (5). HRs_San Diego, Hosmer (1), Cordero (1).
___
|Arizona
|000
|211
|300—7
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|030
|000—3
|6
|0
Ray, Salas (5), De La Rosa (6), Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Murphy; Suarez, S.Dyson (6), Osich (7), P.Johnson (9) and Hundley. W_Salas 2-1. L_Suarez 0-1. HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt (2), Murphy (2). San Francisco, Posey (2).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|040—4
|5
|0
|Miami
|100
|000
|000—1
|2
|2
Wheeler, Gsellman (8), Blevins (9), A.Ramos (9) and Plawecki, Nido; J.Garcia, Steckenrider (7), Guerrero (8), O'Grady (8), Tazawa (8), Cloyd (9) and Wallach. W_Wheeler 1-0. L_O'Grady 0-1. HRs_Miami, Rojas (2).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|200
|001
|000—3
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|020
|010
|000
|001—4
|6
|1
Castillo, Garrett (7), R.Iglesias (8), Peralta (10), Hughes (10), Quackenbush (11), Brice (12) and Mesoraco, Barnhart; Pivetta, Morgan (8), Neris (9), L.Garcia (10), E.Ramos (11), Milner (12), Rios (12) and Alfaro. W_Rios 1-0. L_Brice 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Hernandez (2), Crawford (1).
___
|Pittsburgh
|030
|010
|010—
|5
|8
|0
|Chicago
|040
|004
|41x—13
|16
|0
Brault, Glasnow (6), Smoker (6), Neverauskas (8) and Cervelli, E.Diaz; Lester, Duensing (6), Strop (7), Butler (8) and Contreras. W_Duensing 1-0. L_Glasnow 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Freese (2), Rodriguez (1). Chicago, Baez 2 (4), Happ (2).