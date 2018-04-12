Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Houston 100 041 002—8 13 0 Minnesota 000 800 001—9 9 1

McCullers, Hoyt (4), Devenski (5), Harris (6), Rondon (7), Peacock (8) and Stassi; Gibson, Hildenberger (5), Duke (7), Reed (7), Rodney (9) and J.Castro. W_Rodney 1-1. L_Peacock 1-1. HRs_Houston, Bregman (1). Minnesota, Kepler 2 (3).

___

Seattle 200 000 020—4 6 2 Kansas City 000 200 000—2 7 1

Paxton, Vincent (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Freitas; D.Duffy, Keller (6), Grimm (8), Hill (9) and Gallagher. W_Vincent 1-0. L_Grimm 0-1. Sv_Diaz (4). HRs_Seattle, Seager (2).

___

Tampa Bay 000 010 000—1 4 2 Chicago 000 000 02x—2 8 0

Chirinos, Alvarado (6), Roe (7), Pruitt (8) and Sucre; Shields, Avilan (7), Rondon (8), N.Jones (9) and Narvaez. W_Rondon 1-0. L_Pruitt 1-2. Sv_N.Jones (1). HRs_Chicago, Davidson (5).

___

Detroit 000 001 000—1 3 0 Cleveland 000 400 10x—5 10 0

Zimmermann, Norris (1), VerHagen (4), Farmer (7), Stumpf (8) and McCann; Carrasco and Gomes. W_Carrasco 3-0. L_Norris 0-1. HRs_Detroit, Martin (1).

___

Toronto 100 011 000—3 7 0 Baltimore 000 311 00x—5 11 0

Estrada, D.Barnes (5), Axford (6), Oh (7), Clippard (8) and Maile; Gausman, Bleier (7), O'Day (8), Brach (9) and Sisco. W_Gausman 1-1. L_Estrada 1-1. Sv_Brach (3). HRs_Toronto, Diaz (3).

___

New York 401 302 000—10 12 0 Boston 100 050 001— 7 10 1

Tanaka, Green (6), Robertson (8), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez; Price, Poyner (2), Hembree (4), M.Barnes (6), Kelly (7), B.Johnson (7), C.Smith (9) and Vazquez. W_Tanaka 2-1. L_Price 1-1. HRs_New York, Sanchez 2 (3). Boston, Ramirez (2), Martinez (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Milwaukee 011 010 000—3 8 0 St. Louis 000 001 001—2 7 0

Guerra, Jennings (6), Hader (8), Albers (9) and Bandy; Wainwright, Lyons (8), Holland (9) and Pena. W_Guerra 1-0. L_Wainwright 0-2. Sv_Albers (1). HRs_Milwaukee, Perez (1), Thames (5). St. Louis, Pham (2).

___

Atlanta 100 100 000 012—5 11 2 Washington 001 000 001 010—3 10 1

(12 innings)

McCarthy, S.Freeman (6), Winkler (7), Minter (8), Vizcaino (9), Jose Ramirez (10), Carle (11) and Suzuki; Cole, Grace (6), Solis (8), Kintzler (9), Doolittle (10), Kelley (11), Madson (12) and Severino. W_Carle 2-1. L_Madson 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (4), Suzuki 2 (2). Washington, Adams (2).

___

San Diego 000 003 010—4 6 2 Colorado 005 001 00x—6 9 0

Perdomo, Cimber (3), Maton (6) and Ellis, Hedges; Marquez, Senzatela (4), Ottavino (7), McGee (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters. W_Senzatela 1-1. L_Baumann 0-1. Sv_W.Davis (5). HRs_San Diego, Hosmer (1), Cordero (1).

___

Arizona 000 211 300—7 9 0 San Francisco 000 030 000—3 6 0

Ray, Salas (5), De La Rosa (6), Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Murphy; Suarez, S.Dyson (6), Osich (7), P.Johnson (9) and Hundley. W_Salas 2-1. L_Suarez 0-1. HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt (2), Murphy (2). San Francisco, Posey (2).

___

New York 000 000 040—4 5 0 Miami 100 000 000—1 2 2

Wheeler, Gsellman (8), Blevins (9), A.Ramos (9) and Plawecki, Nido; J.Garcia, Steckenrider (7), Guerrero (8), O'Grady (8), Tazawa (8), Cloyd (9) and Wallach. W_Wheeler 1-0. L_O'Grady 0-1. HRs_Miami, Rojas (2).

___

Cincinnati 000 200 001 000—3 11 1 Philadelphia 020 010 000 001—4 6 1

(12 innings)

Castillo, Garrett (7), R.Iglesias (8), Peralta (10), Hughes (10), Quackenbush (11), Brice (12) and Mesoraco, Barnhart; Pivetta, Morgan (8), Neris (9), L.Garcia (10), E.Ramos (11), Milner (12), Rios (12) and Alfaro. W_Rios 1-0. L_Brice 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Hernandez (2), Crawford (1).

___

Pittsburgh 030 010 010— 5 8 0 Chicago 040 004 41x—13 16 0

Brault, Glasnow (6), Smoker (6), Neverauskas (8) and Cervelli, E.Diaz; Lester, Duensing (6), Strop (7), Butler (8) and Contreras. W_Duensing 1-0. L_Glasnow 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Freese (2), Rodriguez (1). Chicago, Baez 2 (4), Happ (2).