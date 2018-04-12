  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/12 11:23
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
z-Toronto 59 23 .720
x-Boston 55 27 .671 4
x-Philadelphia 52 30 .634 7
New York 29 53 .354 30
Brooklyn 28 54 .341 31
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
x-Miami 44 38 .537
x-Washington 43 39 .524 1
Charlotte 36 46 .439 8
Orlando 25 57 .305 19
Atlanta 24 58 .293 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
y-Cleveland 50 32 .610
x-Indiana 48 34 .585 2
x-Milwaukee 44 38 .537 6
Detroit 39 43 .476 11
Chicago 27 55 .329 23
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 65 16 .802
x-New Orleans 48 34 .585 17½
x-San Antonio 47 35 .573 18½
Dallas 24 58 .293 41½
Memphis 22 60 .268 43½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Portland 48 33 .593
x-Utah 48 33 .593
x-Oklahoma City 48 34 .585 ½
x-Minnesota 47 35 .573
Denver 46 36 .561
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 58 24 .707
L.A. Clippers 42 39 .519 15½
L.A. Lakers 34 47 .420 23½
Sacramento 26 55 .321 31½
Phoenix 21 61 .256 37

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 119, Indiana 93

Philadelphia 121, Atlanta 113

Washington 113, Boston 101

Phoenix 124, Dallas 97

Utah 119, Golden State 79

Houston 105, L.A. Lakers 99

Wednesday's Games

Boston 110, Brooklyn 97

Detroit 119, Chicago 87

Miami 116, Toronto 109, OT

Minnesota 112, Denver 106, OT

New Orleans 122, San Antonio 98

New York 110, Cleveland 98

Oklahoma City 137, Memphis 123

Orlando 101, Washington 92

Philadelphia 130, Milwaukee 95

Houston at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10:30 p.m.