Family members ID dismembered body with 'Chocolate' tattoo

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman whose dismembered body was found in a Brooklyn park has been identified.

The mother of 26-year-old Brandy Odom told The New York Times on Wednesday that she identified her daughter, who had a tattoo of the word "Chocolate" above her left breast, through police photographs.

Odom's remains were discovered in Canarsie Park on Monday. Her torso was found first and her limbs were found later in plastic bags.

Nicole Odom tells the newspaper her daughter was living in Queens, but would often visit family members who lived near the park.

The mother says her daughter "liked to be her own boss" and had moved out when she was 18 to begin pursuing various job-training certificates.

Nicole Odom says she's eager for police to tell her how her daughter died and to catch her killer.

___

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com