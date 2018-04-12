|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Toronto
|59
|23
|.720
|—
|x-Boston
|55
|27
|.671
|4
|x-Philadelphia
|52
|30
|.634
|7
|New York
|29
|53
|.354
|30
|Brooklyn
|28
|54
|.341
|31
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Miami
|44
|38
|.537
|—
|x-Washington
|43
|39
|.524
|1
|Charlotte
|36
|46
|.439
|8
|Orlando
|25
|57
|.305
|19
|Atlanta
|24
|58
|.293
|20
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Cleveland
|50
|32
|.610
|—
|x-Indiana
|48
|34
|.585
|2
|x-Milwaukee
|44
|38
|.537
|6
|Detroit
|39
|43
|.476
|11
|Chicago
|27
|55
|.329
|23
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|65
|16
|.802
|—
|x-New Orleans
|48
|34
|.585
|17½
|x-San Antonio
|47
|35
|.573
|18½
|Dallas
|24
|58
|.293
|41½
|Memphis
|22
|60
|.268
|43½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Portland
|48
|33
|.593
|—
|x-Utah
|48
|33
|.593
|—
|x-Oklahoma City
|48
|34
|.585
|½
|Minnesota
|46
|35
|.568
|2
|Denver
|46
|35
|.568
|2
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|58
|24
|.707
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|42
|39
|.519
|15½
|L.A. Lakers
|34
|47
|.420
|23½
|Sacramento
|26
|55
|.321
|31½
|Phoenix
|21
|61
|.256
|37
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
|Tuesday's Games
Charlotte 119, Indiana 93
Philadelphia 121, Atlanta 113
Washington 113, Boston 101
Phoenix 124, Dallas 97
Utah 119, Golden State 79
Houston 105, L.A. Lakers 99
|Wednesday's Games
Boston 110, Brooklyn 97
Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit 119, Chicago 87
Miami 116, Toronto 109, OT
New Orleans 122, San Antonio 98
New York 110, Cleveland 98
Oklahoma City 137, Memphis 123
Orlando 101, Washington 92
Philadelphia 130, Milwaukee 95
Houston at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 10:30 p.m.