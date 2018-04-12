Taiwan Coast Guard seizes three Chinese vessels in two days near Penghu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwanese Coast Guard operating around the Pescadores Island chain (Penghu County) has been busy over the past two days, seizing a total of three Chinese vessels trespassing in nearby waters.



In addition to two fishing boats seized for illegal fishing activity on April 10 and April 11, respectively, a third unidentified fishing boat that had been converted into an oil transport vessel was seized in the late afternoon on Wednesday, April 11.

CNA reported that the first of the three vessels, with a registration number 30161, was stopped for poaching activity 15.4 nautical miles north of Penghu’s Mudou Islet, and that 9 crew members were apprehended.

Liberty Times reports that the second fishing boat (registration number 21312) was seized in the same vicinity the following day.



The unmarked fishing vessel-turned-oil transport was stopped at the opposite end of the island chain, 15 nautical miles southwest of Qimei. The ship is suspected to be a supply vessel tasked with refueling ships in the Chinese fishing fleet on long forays outside of China’s coastal fisheries, whose identifying information was scrubbed to avoid possible legal penalties.

In response to increased incursions and illegal fishing operations by Chinese vessels, the coast guard has recently increased its presence around the archipelago. In only two days, three vessels have been seized.



By capturing the supply vessels, the Coast Guard hopes to cut the supply networks that allow the Chinese fishing boats to operate in Taiwanese waters. The Coast Guard intends to continue the increased patrols in the area.