  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/04/12 10:23
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Posey SF 11 36 5 14 .389
Hoskins Phi 10 32 7 12 .375
Kendrick Was 10 40 2 14 .350
Swanson Atl 11 46 5 16 .348
Herrera Phi 9 32 7 11 .344
Moran Pit 9 32 5 11 .344
Dickerson Pit 9 38 8 13 .342
Bell Pit 10 39 8 13 .333
Cabrera NYM 11 45 10 15 .333
Contreras ChC 9 39 4 13 .333
RFlaherty Atl 11 36 7 12 .333
Hosmer SD 13 51 7 17 .333
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 6; Thames, Milwaukee, 5; Albies, Atlanta, 4; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; 9 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Polanco, Pittsburgh, 13; Harper, Washington, 12; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; FFreeman, Atlanta, 11; Cespedes, New York, 10; 6 tied at 9.

Pitching

; 14 tied at 2-0.