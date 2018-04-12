|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Toronto
|8
|5
|.615
|2½
|New York
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Baltimore
|5
|8
|.385
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Cleveland
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Chicago
|4
|7
|.364
|2½
|Detroit
|4
|7
|.364
|2½
|Kansas City
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Houston
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|Seattle
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Oakland
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|Texas
|4
|9
|.308
|5½
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Cleveland 2, Detroit 1
Toronto 2, Baltimore 1
Boston 14, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 11, Texas 1
Minnesota 4, Houston 1
Seattle 8, Kansas City 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 0
|Wednesday's Games
Minnesota 9, Houston 8
Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1
Seattle 4, Kansas City 2
Cleveland 5, Detroit 1
Baltimore 5, Toronto 3
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Detroit (Fulmer 1-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-0) at Boston (Porcello 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.