MAC questions effectiveness of Xiamen incentives

Taipei, April 11 (CNA) Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said Wednesday that 60 incentives unveiled by Xiamen City in China to lure Taiwanese businesses, professionals and students might not be as attractive as they seem.



In a statement, the MAC said the incentives, which offer at least 5,000 job openings and training opportunities for Taiwanese nationals, ignore the many differences between Taiwan and Xiamen.



Xiamen's regulations, policies, living environment, and market and social values may render the incentives unattractive to Taiwanese nationals, the MAC said.



It will require some observation to see if the 60 incentives, which were unveiled earlier in the day, will really work, the MAC said.



Furthermore, many of the measures cannot be carried out unilaterally but rather require bilateral cooperation, said the MAC, Taiwan's top agency in charge of China policy.



Given that China is not a free democratic country, the MAC said, it will analyze the measures and incentives in order to protect the rights of Taiwan nationals.

