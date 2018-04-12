  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/12 09:15
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 10 37 13 16 .432
Cano Sea 10 32 10 13 .406
Gregorius NYY 11 36 10 14 .389
Mauer Min 9 31 6 12 .387
Bogaerts Bos 9 38 7 14 .368
Simmons LAA 12 52 12 19 .365
HRamirez Bos 9 39 6 14 .359
Altuve Hou 13 51 8 18 .353
MChapman Oak 12 43 9 15 .349
Andrus Tex 13 49 7 17 .347
Home Runs

Davidson, Chicago, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; 18 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

HRamirez, Boston, 11; Correa, Houston, 10; Gallo, Texas, 10; Upton, Los Angeles, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; Smoak, Toronto, 10; 6 tied at 9.

Pitching

Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Bleier, Baltimore, 2-0; Porcello, Boston, 2-0; Junis, Kansas City, 2-0; Leake, Seattle, 2-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2-0; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; Morton, Houston, 2-0; Verlander, Houston, 2-0.