Undefeated NYCFC tops Real Salt Lake for 1st time, 4-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Ismael Tajouri, Maximiliano Moralez and Jo Inge Berget scored first-half goals and undefeated New York City FC beat Real Salt Lake for the first time, 4-0 on Wednesday night.

New York City (5-0-1) extended its undefeated run to a club-record seven games, dating to last season. Salt Lake (2-3-1) is winless in its last seven away matches — with five losses.

Tajouri scored his fourth goal of the season in the 12th minute by sending a failed clearance into the upper corner of the net in the 12th minute. Ronald Matarrita intercepted another RSL clearance attempt in the 22nd and volleyed a shot from distance off the crossbar.

Moralez, in his second season in the league, made it 2-0 in the 30th on a penalty kick after Justen Glad made contact with him from behind at the top of the box. Berget and Ebenezer Ofori each scored their first MLS goal.

NYC goalkeeper Sean Johnson denied Corey Baird's open header early in the second half to help preserve his third clean sheet of the season. David Villa, who missed the past three games due to injury, entered as a substitute in the 59th.