By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/12 09:00
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 9 1 .900
Toronto 8 4 .667 2
New York 5 6 .455
Baltimore 4 8 .333 6
Tampa Bay 3 9 .250 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 6 4 .600
Cleveland 7 5 .583
Chicago 4 7 .364
Detroit 4 7 .364
Kansas City 3 7 .300 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 9 3 .750
Houston 9 4 .692 ½
Seattle 6 4 .600 2
Oakland 4 8 .333 5
Texas 4 9 .308

___

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Cleveland 2, Detroit 1

Toronto 2, Baltimore 1

Boston 14, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 11, Texas 1

Minnesota 4, Houston 1

Seattle 8, Kansas City 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 0

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 9, Houston 8

Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 4, Kansas City 2

Cleveland 5, Detroit 1

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit (Fulmer 1-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-0) at Boston (Porcello 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.