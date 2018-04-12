The Latest: 8 games with playoff implications on NBA slate

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on Wednesday's final slate of NBA regular-season games (all times local):

The final night of the NBA regular season has 12 games on the schedule, and eight have playoff implications.

There are also individual milestones and team records on the line.

The biggest game on Wednesday's slate is the Denver at Minnesota contest, the first last-day-of-season game in 21 years where the winner will go to the playoffs and the loser will miss the postseason.

Utah's game at Portland will decide the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Other games that will help determine seeds and first-round matchups for the playoffs are New York at Cleveland, Washington at Orlando, Milwaukee at Philadelphia, San Antonio at New Orleans, Toronto at Miami and Memphis at Oklahoma City.

