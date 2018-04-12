Goldschmidt, Murphy homer as Diamondbacks beat Giants 7-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt and John Ryan Murphy hit home runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 7-3 on Wednesday, taking two of three at AT&T Park.

The Diamondbacks won their fourth straight series to start a season for the first time since beginning play in 1998.

Goldschmidt came into this series mired in a season opening slump, batting .100 (3 for 30) through his first eight games. He drove in three runs in the finale, and the five-time All-Star finished 5 for 12 in the series with two homers.

Goldschmidt's second home run in as many days spoiled the major league debut of Andrew Suarez (0-1). The 25-year-old left-hander had retired the first 10 batters in order until Ketel Marte singled with one out in the fourth. Goldschmidt followed with his home run.

Suarez gave up four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings in which he struck out seven and allowed no walks. Suarez left to a standing ovation.

San Francisco transferred ace Madison Bumgarner to the 60-day disabled list with a broken finger on his pitching hand to make room for Suarez.

The Giants for the second time in team history in San Francisco (since 1958) had starting pitchers make major league debuts on consecutive days. Tyler Beede made his first start in the majors on Tuesday.

Fernando Salas (2-1) pitched a scoreless inning in relief of starter Robbie Ray.

Ray struck out six and gave up three runs on five hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Buster Posey homered off Ray in the fifth.

NOTES

The Giants brought in Jose Alou, the scout who signed Suarez, to Wednesday's game. Alou is the son of former Giants manager Felipe Alou. . Former Giants catcher and Diamondbacks manager Bob Brenly threw out the ceremonial first pitch. He managed the Diamondbacks to the 2001 World Series championship. . Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Beede will stay with the team and will start Sunday's game against the Padres.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: After an off-day on Thursday, Zack Greinke (0-1, 5.06) will face his former team when Arizona opens a three-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Giants: RHP Chris Stratton (0-1, 4.35 ERA) will pitch the open a 10-game homestand in San Diego on Thursday.

More AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball