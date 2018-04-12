Clemson forward Skara to give up senior year to go pro

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson forward David Skara will not return to the Tigers next season, giving up his senior season to pursue playing pro basketball.

Skara is a 6-foot-8 forward from Croatia, who helped his country win a bronze medal at the FIBA U17 championships in 2012. Skara said Wednesday it was in his best interest to go pro after he receives his undergraduate degree in May.

Skara played at Valparaiso for two seasons before transferring to the Clemson.

He played in 26 games and made seven starts for Clemson, which reached the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 last month.

Clemson starting guards Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell chose to go through the NBA draft evaluation process earlier this month. Neither plans to hire an agent and could return to the Tigers.

___

