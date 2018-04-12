'Resistance warriors' gather as Dems debate midterm strategy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of liberal candidates are streaming into Washington this week as the Democratic Party's far-left flank ramps up its push to seize control of Congress, statehouses and local governments across the country this fall.

Emboldened by passionate opposition to President Donald Trump, they are fighting any and all calls to moderate their progressive passions. This week's gathering, which begins Thursday, offers a new window into intraparty tensions over how to capitalize on the surge in grassroots enthusiasm.

The energized Democrats describe themselves as "resistance warriors." They are convinced that their party will lose in this November's midterm elections if it doesn't embrace what one organizer calls "an Elizabeth Warren-style economic populist message."

Some Democrats fear that a shift too far to the left could turn off voters.