Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/12 05:25
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Houston 100 041 002—8 13 0
Minnesota 000 800 001—9 9 1

McCullers, Hoyt (4), Devenski (5), Harris (6), Rondon (7), Peacock (8) and Stassi; Gibson, Hildenberger (5), Duke (7), Reed (7), Rodney (9) and Castro. W_Rodney 1-1. L_Peacock 1-1. HRs_Houston, Bregman (1). Minnesota, Kepler 2 (3).

___

Seattle 200 000 020—4 6 2
Kansas City 000 200 000—2 7 1

Paxton, Vincent (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Freitas; D.Duffy, Keller (6), Grimm (8), Hill (9) and Gallagher. W_Vincent 1-0. L_Grimm 0-1. Sv_Diaz (4). HRs_Seattle, Seager (2).

___

Tampa Bay 000 010 000—1 4 2
Chicago 000 000 02x—2 8 0

Chirinos, Alvarado (6), Roe (7), Pruitt (8) and Sucre; Shields, Avilan (7), Rondon (8), Jones (9) and Narvaez. W_Rondon 1-0. L_Pruitt 1-2. Sv_Jones (1). HRs_Chicago, Davidson (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 011 010 000—3 8 0
St. Louis 000 001 001—2 7 0

Guerra, Jennings (6), Hader (8), Albers (9) and Bandy; Wainwright, Lyons (8), Holland (9) and Pena. W_Guerra 1-0. L_Wainwright 0-2. Sv_Albers (1). HRs_Milwaukee, Perez (1), Thames (5). St. Louis, Pham (2).

___

Atlanta 100 100 000 012—5 11 2
Washington 001 000 001 010—3 10 1
(12 innings)

McCarthy, S.Freeman (6), Winkler (7), Minter (8), Vizcaino (9), Ramirez (10), Carle (11) and Suzuki; Cole, Grace (6), Solis (8), Kintzler (9), Doolittle (10), Kelley (11), Madson (12) and Severino. W_Carle 2-1. L_Madson 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (4), Suzuki 2 (2). Washington, Adams (2).